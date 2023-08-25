President reaffirms commitment to uphold values and principles that define national identity

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Aug. 25, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the values and principles that define the country’s national identity.

He said the Church’s stance on the LGBTQQIA+ discourse and its potential implications for the society and health was respected.

The President made the affirmation at the opening of the 2023 Synod of the Global Evangelical Church (GEC) in Accra.

The Synod was on the theme: “Be Holy in All You Do.”

He encouraged dialogue and understanding to ensure a harmonious and inclusive society.

He said the dedication to upholding holiness as a core value and the commitment shown in serving the community and nation were truly commendable.

“Your emphasis on purity, blamelessness, sanctity, uprightness, righteousness, and integrity resonates deeply with the principles that guide our faith and our nation’s moral compass,” he added.

The President said indeed, holiness was not a concept to be confined within the walls of the places of worship, but a principle that should illuminate every aspect of our lives.

He said by infusing holiness into roles as CEOs, directors, managers, parents, and citizens, “we can help combat moral decay, corruption, and social injustices that plague our nation.”

He said the appeal by the Church for a modern Out-Patient Department resonated with the

importance of accessible and efficient healthcare.

“I am committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the well-being of our citizens,” the President said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo said he would collaborate with relevant authorities and allocate resources to address the pressing need, as it aligns with his vision of improving healthcare access and infrastructure across the nation.

He said through this collaborative effort, “we will enhance the healthcare services offered by the Apromase mission hospital established by the Church, benefiting the community and beyond.”

This project will undoubtedly contribute to the advancement of our healthcare system and the overall development of our nation.

He said the Church’s dedication to partnering with the government to deliver quality education aligned with the nation’s goal of providing accessible and excellent education to all.

He acknowledged the Church’s pursuit of establishing an Education Unit and assured the leadership of his personal engagement with the relevant authorities to expedite the approval process.

On the ban on drumming and noise making, the President said this matter was crucial to the commitment to religious harmony and coexistence.

He said, “I understand the tension between cultural heritage and potential disruptions caused by varying interpretations of the ban. I assure you of my dedication to finding a balanced solution that respects both our traditions and the principles of religious freedom.”

He said ongoing communication channels would be established to address concerns and ensure future implementations were inclusive and harmonious.

“Together, we can achieve unity and respect among all faiths, ensuring a peaceful and inclusive Ghana,” he added.

The President called for peace and unity going into the 2024 general elections, saying the nation’s progress depends on the ability to work together, despite differences.

He said the commitment of religious organizations, civil societies, security agencies, and all citizens to maintaining peace before, during, and after the elections was indispensable.

He, therefore, commended GEC for its dedication to fostering positive change in society and the Church’s contributions to various sectors and its commitment to national progress were highly valued.

“Let us continue to collaborate, united by our shared love for Ghana and our determination to build a prosperous and harmonious nation for all,” he added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

