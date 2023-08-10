Nkyensim M/A primary school classroom block turns death trap 

By Isaac Kwaku Gyedu

Nkyensim (WN/R), Aug. 10, GNA – Residents of the Nkyensim community in the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region, have appealed to stakeholders in the educational sector to support the construction of a new classroom block in the area.

They said the current state of the existing school in the community had deteriorated and had become a death trap, endangering the lives of pupils.

Established in 1984 with community contributions, the school has a population of over 200 students from kindergarten to three basic levels.

The residents said the school had had no major face-lift from the government since its inception.

Mr Bismarck Offin, the Assembly Member of the area, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, appealed to the government and benevolent individuals and institutions to urgently support the rehabilitation of the facility to guarantee safe teaching and learning environment for teachers and pupils in the school.

The GNA observed that part of the roof had been ripped-up with some pieces hanging, a situation Mr Joseph Teye, Headmaster of the school, said affected teaching and learning during heavy downpours.

He again said the school lacked adequate teaching and learning materials, including dual desks, compelling the school’s authorities to combine two classes during lessons.

The headmaster explained that most parents had withdrawn their wards from the school due to the state of the school, while some teachers had also refused to post to the school due to its deplorable nature.

“The only major thing the authorities have done for the school was posting trained teachers, aside from that no major project had been done for the school,” Mr Teye lamented.

He, therefore, appealed to authorities to come to their aid and construct a new structure for them to help save the school from collapse.

