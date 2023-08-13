New Eastern Regional Director of Education inducted into office

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Aug. 13, GNA – Mrs Ivy Asantewa Owusu, former Eastern Regional Manager of Presbyterian Schools has been inducted into office as the Eastern Regional Director at a colourful ceremony at the Ascension congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG).

She succeeds Mrs Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah as the 11th female Regional Director for the Eastern Region and comes to office with over 30 years of teaching, leadership, and administration experience in the education field.

Mrs Owusu started her career in 1990 as a teacher and rose through the ranks to become a Guidance and Counselling coordinator for the SDA schools in the Eastern Region, Deputy Regional Manager of Presbyterian Schools, and substantive Regional Manager.

After serving diligently in that position for seven years, she was posted to Kwahu-East as the District Director and the first female to hold that position and subsequently appointed as Acting Regional Director of Bono Education Directorate after which she was appointed to the Eastern Region as the Regional Director.

In 2016, the new Regional Director was awarded the highest leadership award in education by the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church and in 2022, she won the best teacher in Leadership and Administration award in Ghana.

Preaching the sermon at the service, Reverend Dr Anokye Nkansah, a former General Manager of Presbyterian Schools said every duty entrusted in the care of humans is a call of duty and service to God and, therefore, must be diligently pursued.

He had no doubt that the with the level of commitment and hard work at all levels of position entrusted in her care over the years, she would leave up to expectation in this new role.

Since the year 2000, the Eastern Regional Directors of Education had been consistently women starting with Reverend Ama Afo-Blay from 2000-2002, followed by Mrs Ewurabena Ahwoi 2003-2006, Madam Felicia Duku 2006-2007 and Mrs Akosua Takyiwa Adu 2007-2008.

The rest were Mrs Renee Boakye from 2008-2011, Madam Adriana Kandilige 2011-2014, Mrs Rosetta Sackey 2014-2016, Madam Gertrude Mensah 2016-2018, madam Monica Ankrah 2018-2019 and Mrs Margaret Nsiah-Asamoah 2019-2022.

