Let’s use more local materials in teaching pre-school pupils

By Christiana Afua Nyarko

Accra, Aug. 13, GNA – Francisca Bello, the Pre-school Coordinator at the Ga East Municipal Education Directorate, has advised pre-school teachers to use more local materials in teaching children.

That, according to her, would help the children understand their local environment, society and appreciate the Ghanaian culture.

“We want to encourage facilitators and teachers to use more of our local materials. If you want to teach the children about greens for example, there are a lot of green leaves around. We should be able to let our children know how to deal with the greens around us so that when it comes to transfer of knowledge, the child will know that the green in my environment is what my teacher is talking about, ” she said.

She said this at the official opening of the Little Rubies Home School – a pre-school at Agbogba-Old Ashongman Estate in Accra.

The three-storey ultra-modern facility is equipped with modern child-friendly washrooms, separate furnished study and play spaces, toys for the age groups, learning materials for babies, toddlers, and young children up to the age of six years.

Madam Bello commended the School for the investment in children and asked the authorities to make provision for children with disabilities, too.

The Proprietor of Little Rubies Home School, Ruby Annan Nettey, said the School would blend the Ghanaian curriculum with the British.

She said the blend would help the children not to just pronounce, read, write, and memories, but to understand the concepts of what they were taught, think independently, explore, and understand the world around them.

Madam Nettey said scholarships would be given to children from less privileged homes.

