NDC Tema East rewards polling agents, executives

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Tema, Aug. 21, GNA – Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East, has rewarded past executives and polling station agents for their invaluable sacrifices, leading to capturing the seat in the 2020 general election.

Mr Odamtten, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, told the Ghana News Agency, during the awards ceremony, that the acknowledgement was the party’s token to appreciate all executives and polling agents for their selflessness, support, and dedication to the betterment of the party.

He said Ghanaians were looking up to the NDC to rescue the nation in Election 2024.

As a political party, membership across its rank and file must be motivated, no matter their positions, to work together towards achieving total victory in the up-coming elections, he said.

Mr Odamtten, a former Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, said polling agents and executives among other things, were the first points of call when it came to policing party members or protecting the ballot.

The NDC recognised the outstanding performance of those polling agents and other comrades in the Tema East Constituency, he said, and urged members to look beyound its present challenges and work hard to achieve victory.

He sad political parties must learn to work together to make a difference in the lives of the

people through prudent management of the economy, pro-poor policy interventions, creating an enabling condition for businesses to spring up and thrive, and providing security of investment.

Mr Odamtten charged party functionaries to get down to the grassroots to help them understand that the NDC was seeking power to make a difference in their lives and the economy.

Mr Emmanuel Nii Ashi Moore, the Regional Chairman of the NDC, commended the awardees for their hard work and encouraged all to support the NDC to win the seat.

GNA

