More than 1,000 Senior High candidates account for stewardship in Nkwanta-South  

Nkwanta (O/ R), Aug. 28, GNA- A total number of 1,126 candidates have registered to take part in this year’s West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to account for their three years stay in the Senior High school in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

The four senior high schools in Nkwanta South include; Nkwanta Senior High School, Nkwanta Community Senior High Technical School, Ntruboman Senior High School, and Kyabobo Girls Senior High School which is the only girls’ senior high school in the Oti region.

Mr Prince Amponsah, the Nkwanta South Municipal Examination Coordinator, in an interview with Ghana News Agency, said, out of the four schools in the Municipality, Nkwanta Senior High School has the highest number of candidates totalling 538, followed by Nkwanta Community Senior High Technical School with 292 candidates and Ntruboman Senior High School also 292 candidates.

Kyabobo Girls School, which is not a WAEC centre was registered under Nkwanta Senior High School.

He said out of the 1,126 candidates, 583 are males while 543 constitute females writing the exams at three centres.

He urged both teachers, supervisors, invigilators and students to stay away from any form of examination malpractice for it is against WAEC regulations.

He finally used the opportunity to congratulate all the candidates, wishing them the best of luck in their examination.

