Medeama beat Remo Stars to hold slim advantage in CAF Champions League prelims

By Simon Asare

Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - Defending Ghana Premier League Champions Medeama SC secured a 1-0 victory against Remo Stars FC from Nigeria in the preliminary stage of this year’s CAF Champions League.

The Mauve and Yellow side hosted their Nigerian counterparts at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium in a pulsating first-leg encounter that had a sizable number of spectators in attendance.

A long-range strike from Jonathan Sowah in the 21st minute ensured victory for Medeama SC, who are making their debut in the CAF Champions League.

Medeama were very impressive in the game but missed several opportunities that could seal an emphatic win.

Remo Stars, after displaying some solid defensive abilities in the match, would be confident heading into the second-leg encounter.

The second-leg encounter is slated for August 27, 2023, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The winner of this tie would progress to face Guinean side Horoya AC in the final round for a place in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

GNA

