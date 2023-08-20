Engen Ghana to storm 2023 PETFUN games with solid squad

By Francis Ameyibor

Tema, Aug. 20, GNA – Engen Ghana Limited is ready to storm the 2023 Petroleum Fun Games (PETFUN 2023) being organized by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) with a solid squad to participate and capture trophies on Saturday, August 26.

Mr. Brent Nartey, Engen Ghana Managing Director, told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk that, as specialists in the supply of refined petroleum products and other downstream-related activities, Engen Ghana is going to the 2023 PETFUN to conquer.

“Our ambition is to inject greater dynamism into the country’s downstream sector, offering our customers the best in service and quality products. We are therefore going with a solid cheer group to vitalize the playing body,” he said.

The various events for PETFUN 2023 being organized by the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) include swimming, Sack race, Tug of War, Draft, Table Tennis, Volleyball, Lime and Spoon, Playing Cards, Chewing of Apple, Ludo, and Football.

Tema Fuel Company (TFC) has also disclosed to the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk that, “our target is five trophies for this year, we are storming the Armed Forces Sports Complex, Burma Camp, on August 26th, with a solid squad to capture others.

Ms. Petrina Nyann, TFC Human Resources Manager, told the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Sports Desk that, as a bulk storage terminal that provides excellent storage and distribution solutions for the petroleum downstream sector, we are entering the field with the experience and capacity to overcome.

“Our target is a modest five trophies; we are not going to joke there; we are from Tema, and we are storming the Armed Forces Sports Complex with vigour,” Ms. Nyann stated.

Other teams participating in the 2023 PETFUN include GOIL Company PLC, Oil Space Ghana, Trade-Cross, Sawadigo Oil Company, Aegis & Huille Company, Benab Oil Company, National Petroleum Authority, Cirrus Oil Services, Trinity Oil Company, GAB Energy, Vivo Energy Ghana, JO & JU Oil Company, and ZEN Petroleum.

Others are Desert Oil Ghana, GRID Petroleum Ghana, Frontier Oil Ghana, Kabore Oil, Strategic Energies, R & P Oil Company, ICON Energy, TEL Energy, Star Oil Company, and HUSS Petroleum.

The rest are Superior Oil Company, JP Trustees, Radiance Petroleum, Petro Sankofa, Fuel Trade, Petronax Energy, Frimps Oil Company, Petrosol Ghana, and IBM Petroleum.

Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Sports Desk’s observation at the various camps shows that as time passes quicker and faster, tension between the various teams keeps building. However, each team is convinced of one thing: their strategy for winning the trophy at the conclusion of the competition.

The barometer of PETFUN 2023 gathers momentum as the day approaches with the emergence of five strong camps.

The five camps are: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs); Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies (LPGMCs); Bulk Import, Distributing, and Export Companies (BIDECs); Tank Farms; and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

Mr. Tizard Ansah, Head of Compliance at AOMC and Coordinator of PETFUN 2023, told the Ghana News Agency’s Tema Regional Sports Desk that the fun games have attracted the largest patronage; “we have almost 50 teams participating in all the field events”.

He said PETFUN 2023 will kick off on Saturday, August 26, from 06:15 to 17:00 at the prestigious Armed Forces Sports Complex in Burma Camp.

