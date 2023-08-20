Hospital holds fun games to mark 25th Anniversary

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, Aug 20, GNA – The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) on Saturday held fun games at the Adisadel College Park as part of activities marking its 25th anniversary celebration.

The event which saw thrilling competitions among the various departments of the hospital as well as other institutions including the Prisons Service and media houses featured a variety of both indoor and outdoor games.

The games included football, volleyball, table tennis, ludo, oware, draft and card competitions.

Trophies were handed various winning teams in their respective competitions.

Dr. Robert Incoom, Director of Pharmacy, CCTH and Chairperson of the Operations Committee for the 25th anniversary celebration, noted that the event was meant to foster closer collaborations among staff and other institutions while they enjoyed the benefits of physical exercise.

He said the celebration of 25-year milestone of the hospital was to take stock and reflect their achievements and forge strategies to mitigate the challenges stifling their operations.

He observed that CCTH started as a regional hospital with many challenges and shortcomings including the lack of specialist clinical services, emergency physicians, critical care pharmacists, oncology pharmacists and physicians and critical care nurses.

“But as we speak today, the hospital can boast of an array of specialised skilled staff providing tertiary health care services.

“We have progressed in terms of human resource, infrastructure, and expansion in specialist clinical and pharmaceutical services,” he said.

“That gives us much joy that in the midst of our challenges, we have been able to forge ahead, develop and living up to the expectations of the community in rendering advanced health care services to the people,” Dr. Incoom added.

He said the hospital hoped to create adequate awareness for its clients to appreciate its core mandate of providing tertiary health care services and the vision to become a world class leader.

He assured that as an emerging teaching hospital, CCTH was ever ready with all the logistics, technology and skilled staff to meet the health care needs of the people.

Ehunabobirim Pra Agyinsam VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area and Board Chair of CCTH, expressed the hope that all ongoing infrastructural projects in the hospital would be completed in the next four years to enable them to provide more specialised services.

He was convinced that given the hospital’s achievements despite the numerous challenges over the years, the next 25 years for CCTH was brighter.

Madam Joyce Ashong, a paediatrician, intimated that the event had been useful because it was a good opportunity for staff to exercise and mingle.

“When I see the excitement on the faces of everybody here, I am very certain that we will leave here with very happy memories,” she added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

