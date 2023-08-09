Maritime Authority boss files nomination to contest NPP primaries in Builsa North

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Sandema (U/E), Aug. 9, GNA – Mr Thomas Kofi Alonsi, the Director-General (DG) of the Ghana Maritime Authority, has filed nomination form to contest the Builsa North Constituency primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East Region.

The DG, who successfully submitted his form at the Party’s Constituency office, was accompanied by Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, the Chief Executive for the area and Mrs Agnes Asangalisa Chigabatia, a former Member of Parliament for the Constituency and several Party members.

Mr Alonsi assured the Constituency Executives that he would conduct clean campaigns based on critical issues of concern to Constituents, and called on all members of the Party to rally their support behind him to capture the seat from the National Democratic Congress.

“We are prepared in all respects to meet the National Democratic Congress boot for boot. I know with the support of all, with the support of the almighty God, come December 7, 2024, by close of the day, there will be a new deal for the people of this Constituency.

“A new deal that would ensure that the teeming youth of our Constituency are given their rightful places when it comes to job opportunities. A new deal that would ensure that this Constituency gets its fair share of the national cake,” the Aspirant said.

Mr Alonsi said the Builsa North, which was one of the oldest Constituencies in the Region, was backward in development, and emphasized that there was the need for a new deal to ensure that “This Constituency takes its rightful place amongst other Municipalities in the Region.”

He appealed to delegates to vote massively for him to lead the Party in the Constituency as its Parliamentary Candidate to capture the seat from the NDC and work to turn the fortunes of the area to the benefit of all Constituents.

Mr Albert Ajapoak Atuga, the Party’s Constituency Chairman, who received the form, said “We have inspected the form, it is well filled and everything is perfect.”

He said even though the deadline for the submission of forms had not elapsed, Mr Alonsi, was the only person who had picked the form and successfully submitted same.

Mr Atuga said it was possible there could be other members of the Party who may declare interest to contest, “There may be other candidates, so prepare. It is the delegates who can enskin you to be the Parliamentary Candidate of this Party,” he added.

He commended the DG for his support to Constituents over the years irrespective of their political backgrounds, “We are not after the welfare of NPP members alone, but we are after the welfare of Buluk.”

The Chairman congratulated Mr Alonsi, who is also a former Chief Executive for the then Builsa North District, and wished him well in his campaigns.

Madam Anaab, urged all members of the Party to support Mr Alonsi, who she said did not discriminate among Constituents but extended support to all Constituents who reached out to him.

According to the MCE, the Aspirant was famous in the Constituency, “He has ever been a District Chief Executive and we all know the work he did during his tenure. Let’s all support

him to win the seat for the NPP,” Madam Anaab told Party supporters at the Constituency office.

GNA

