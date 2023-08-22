Localization of movie content can shape the entertainment industry

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, Aug. 22, GNA – Mr. Woelinam Kwame Dziewornu-Norvor, Director of Village Minds Production, has called for the localization of movie contents at regional levels to boost people’s interest and raise funds for the country.

He said every region was made of people with different family stories, clan histories, and chieftaincy issues, which, when channelled into an art form, would be of great benefit to the movie industry.

Mr. Dziewornu-Norvor was speaking with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Entertainment Desk in an interview and said the move would be successful if there was an investment in theatre construction in all region capitals where the indigenes would depict their history, cultural norms, and values.

He added that engaging the locals at all levels would help increase the interest of community members at large to patronise the event as well as create lots of employment avenues for other people due to the sale of drinks, kebabs, and popcorn to complement the activities.

He said such an event would also tell and inscribe the history of every clan and tribe in the mindset of the indigenous people, and that the continuation of such activity would create lasting memories for Ghanaians.

The Stage Director lamented that urbanisation and modernization were gradually fading out the cultural norms, values, and culture that were, to a large extent, infiltrating the entertainment sector.

He explained that the move would also help those in the visual arts and performing arts, which are integral parts of the entertainment industry, utilise their talent and skills.

GNA

