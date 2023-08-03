Lend your expertise and unwavering support to the new Vice- Chancellor – Dr Boafo

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA – The Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, has encouraged the faculty and staff of the Methodist University Ghana (MUG) to lend their expertise and unwavering support to the new Vice- Chancellor.

He said together, “let us create an environment that nurtures the growth and development of every individual promoting an atmosphere of collaboration, innovation and intellectual exploration.”

The Presiding Bishop, who is also the Chancellor of the University, gave the encouragement at his investiture of Professor Phillip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson as the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of MUG in Accra.

The ceremony was used to present Her Lady Justice Professor Henrietta J.A.N Mensa-Bonsu as the Chairman of Council of the University.

He urged the students to embrace the opportunity to learn from an exceptional leader.

“He is here to guide and inspire you, to equip you with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the challenges of the world beyond these walls,” he said.

Dr Boafo called on the students to seize the moment and make the most of the unique educational experience that the University offered under the guidance of the new Vice-Chancellor.

He said the Methodist fraternity had the utmost confidence in his ability to lead, inspire, and make a lasting impact on the lives of the University Community.

Justice Mensa-Bonsu said that new technologies of various types were influencing the delivery and design of higher education in an uncertain world of dizzying change.

She said clearly, “we have to take a hard look at our designs, structures, personnel and equipment for achieving our educational goals, because we cannot expect to do business as usual and expect unusual results.”

She said it was thus an opportune time to re-examine its identity and redefine its aims and goals.

The Council Chairman said the motto of the University was Excellence, Morality, Service’, and this meant that the University must seek to recruit students who were the “brightest and best” of their generation, and give them an education that expands their horizon, creates a hunger in them for more knowledge; and prepares them to lead the future.

She said while doing so, it must also imbue in them the notion that the gift of high intellectual capacity was a divine gift, which must be used only for the benefit of the recipient only, but must also be put to use in the service of humanity.

The unstated, but ever-present message to them must be ‘To whom much is given, much is expected,'” she added.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

