Ghana will continue to foster excellent diplomatic, international relations – Ayorkor Botchwey

Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Aug.03, GNA— Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has reiterated Government’s commitment towards fostering excellence in diplomacy and international relations.

She said Government would continue to empower Ghanaian diplomats to navigate global challenges, build alliances and foster mutual understanding between Ghana and the world.

“Together, we shall strengthen Ghana’s position on the global stage, championing democracy, human rights and economic cooperation for a prosperous interconnected and peaceful future,” she said.

The Minister said this on Thursday during the commissioning of the Foreign Service Institute by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in Accra.

Following a rationalisation exercise by the Government, some Ministries were reorganised in 2006- the Ministry of Regional Cooperation and NEPAD were merged with the then Ministry of Foreign Affairs, resulting in the change of name to Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFABRI).

Properties inherited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration from the defunct Ministry of Regional Cooperation and NEPAD included an uncompleted office building located on a 134-acre plot at No.22 Gulf Street, south Legon.

The MFA&RI on the directive of the then Minister for Foreign Affairs and now President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, decided to convert the facility into a Foreign Service Institute leading to the demolition of the old structure, which was deemed inadequate in size and design for a Foreign Service Institute.

The Ministry on July 27, 2015, signed a contract worth US$4.789,682.00 with Seftech India VT Limited to undertake the construction of the Foreign Service Institute.

The Government of India offered a loan facility acting through the Exim Bank of India of US$5 million for the construction of the Institute.

On August 16, 2017, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, together with Mr Mobashar Jawed Akbar, Minister of State for External Affairs of India, officially laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Foreign Service Institute.

Upon a review of the project in May 2018, the sum of US$5 million was inadequate to cover the Mechanical, Electrical, and Plumbing (MEP) aspects of the project.

In view of this, the Ministry

committed to funding the MEP-related works from Government of Ghana (COG) sources at a cost of US$1,584,762.95.

The Project is a three storey-building comprising five lecture rooms, a Waiting room, a VIP waiting room, Cafeteria, Kitchen, Library, a Multi-purpose lecture hall, a Language lab, a Computer lab, a CCTV/Surveillance office, a Star office, Director’s office, Deputy Director’s office, a Seminar Hall, a 100-seater Auditorium and a secretariat.

The building was handed over by Seftech India PVT Limited to the Ghana Institute of Architects, the Consultants for the project on March 31, 2022.

The Consultants then officially handed it over to the Ministry represented by the Chief Director, Mr Ramses J. Cleland.

Madam Botchwey said the facility would be opened to both Ghanaians and foreign diplomats and would serve as a hub for fostering cross cultural understanding and collaboration amongst diplomats from various nations.

She expressed gratitude to all who contributed in diverse ways to make the vision a reality, especially the President.

The Minister said the Institute would nurture young talents, foster innovation and cultivate the next generation of leaders and change makers.

“Together with the relevant public and private national and international institutions, the Foreign Ministry will unlock the energy and creativity potential of the youth. The Institute seeks to inculcate in Ghanaian diplomats the knowledge and skills required to contribute significantly to the positioning of Ghana at the forefront of global conversations,” she said.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey urged the Institute to collaborate with other institutes across the globe to exchange best practices and build a strong bond of teaching and learning experiences.

GNA

Pictures Added

