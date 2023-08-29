Lateness is endemic in some districts in UWR – Minister

By Bajin D. Pobia

Wa, Aug. 29, GNA – Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister has warned officers and workers in districts closer to Wa, the regional capital, to stop the unpopular practice of going to the workplace late.

He said lateness to the workplace had become endemic in some of the districts closer to Wa, especially in the Nadowli-Kaleo, Wa West, and Daffiama-Bussie-Issa Districts where both officers and workers reported to work late but closed early.

Dr Bin Salih issued the warning during the Regional Coordinating Council’s Meeting with heads of government departments, institutions, and agencies, as well as the security agencies to discuss issues regarding government’s interventions and their impacts and progress made on the livelihoods of the people.

The Regional Minister charged the municipal and district chief executives and coordinating directors to instill discipline in their officers and ask them to work harder than before to stop “this monster called lateness because it is unpopular and unproductive practice.”

Dr Bin Salih also tasked the district authorities to take the District Education Oversight Committee and District Health Committee Statutory Meetings seriously and make them functional so that their activities could be beneficial to the people.

On education, the Regional Minister said for the past three years, the trend of Regional West African Senior School Certificate Examination performance in the core subjects had consistently improved while the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) constantly declined within the period.

He appealed to the educational authorities to diagnose the main problem causing the decline in the performance of students in the BECE and put in place appropriate measures to address it.

GNA

