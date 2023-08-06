Kadjebi ready for 2023 BECE Examination

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Kadjebi (O/R), Aug. 6, GNA – Kadjebi District in the Oti Region is ready for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled to start on Monday, August 7.

A total of 1,502 Candidates, including 733 males, 615 females from 49 Public Junior High Schools (JHSs) and 80 males, 74 females from 11 Privates JHSs are expected to sit for the exam.

Mr. Christopher Agorkle, the District Examination Officer, disclosed these in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi.

He said the first paper, Religious and Moral Education (RME) starts at 9:00am on Monday, but the candidates were expected to be seated by 8:30am, where they would be searched to ensure that they do not carry any foreign materials.

The District Examination Officer said the candidates would be writing the papers at five Examination Centres, including; KASEC “A” and “B”, Dodi-Papase SHTS “A” and “B” and Dodo-Amanfrom E.P JHS Centres.

Mr. Agorkle said while KASEC centre “A” had 317 candidates, KASEC Centre “B” have 293 candidates sitting for the exam, whereas Dodi-Papase SHTS “A” had 226 candidates writing and Dodi-Papase SHTS “B” has a total of 311 candidates writing.

He said Dodo-Amanfrom E.P JHS Centre would have 355 candidates, including; 200 males and 155 females writing.

The District Examination Officer said the five Examination Centres would be managed by five Supervisors, five Assistant Supervisors and 52 Invigilators.

Mr. Agorkle advised the candidates to do an independent work, saying any attempt to enter the examination hall with foreign materials would result in the cancellation of their papers.

The 2023 BECE Examination, which will begin on Monday, will end on Friday, August 11, 2023, with French Paper, according to the West African Examination Council’s (WAEC) Timetable.

GNA

