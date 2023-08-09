Journalists entreated to respect ethics to prevent conflicts

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, Aug 09, GNA – Reverend Fr Clement Aapengnuo, Team Leader at COGINTA-GHANA has entreated journalists to abide by the code of ethics in their reportage to prevent conflicts.

He said journalists faced ethical pressures during times of conflicts or times of violent extremism.

Reverend Fr Aapengnuo said this at a two-day workshop on conflict and gender sensitive reporting in Tamale.

The workshop was part of efforts to empower women journalists and media practitioners in northern Ghana on their roles in peacebuilding and preventing and containing violent extremism.

It was supported by the United States Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with Meridian International Centre as the implementing partner under its International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) Impact Awards as part of a six-month project in northern Ghana.

The project titled: “Empowering Women in Media for Peace and Stability in Northern Ghana”, aims to equip women journalists and media practitioners with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively report on issues related to violent extremism, promote peacebuilding, and counter violent extremism narratives in Northern Ghana.

Reverend Aapengnuo said journalists should seek truth and report it to minimise harm and violent extremism in communities.

He advised journalists to avoid languages which could create negative stereotypes of others and positive stereotypes of oneself to avoid conflicts.

Mr Abdul Hayi Mumen, Director of Public Affairs at University for Development Studies appealed to journalists to position themselves for covering and analysing conflicts in an honest and professional manner.

He urged journalists not to be emotionally connected to their stories but rather be objective in their reportage, especially in conflict issues.

Ms Diana Ngon, the IVLP Alumus Project Lead, highlighted the IVLP Programme and said women, particularly female journalists, played crucial roles in informing the public and providing a feminine perspective on issues related to gender, peace, and security.

GNA

