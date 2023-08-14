Irregular supply of premix fuel affecting fishing activities — Canoe Fishermen Council

By Nelson Ayivor

Keta (V/R), Aug. 14, GNA – Torgbi Seth Agbo Kedey, Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council (GNCFC) says, the irregular supply of premix fuel by the National Premix Secretariat (NPS) is affecting smooth fishing activities at the various landing beaches across the country.

Torgbi Kedey was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Keta in the Volta Region.

According to him, two weeks after the observance of the closed fishing season, the landing beaches had not had regular supply of the commodity which fueled their activities.

“We have received several complaints from our members across the country about the irregular supply of premix, and our investigations have revealed that situation is widespread – the product is what fuels our activities to continue supplying fish to the population.

“Once it is in short supply, our activities are adversely affected, and sometimes grounded, which in turn takes a toll on our livelihoods,” he said.

Torgbi Kedey added: “When it happens like this, the fishers have to resort to the buying of petrol and diesel at the fuel pumps which are then mixed to power our outboard motors to go on fishing expeditions and this comes at exorbitant rates, affecting the price of fish.”

He said the month-long closed season observed by artisanal fishers between July 1 and August 1 this year, although a good initiative by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, had put some financial burdens on most of the fisherfolk and appealed to the NPS to always ensure the regular supply of the commodity to the landing beaches.

The GNCFC PRO said, most at times the fuel meant for the landing beaches was diverted by some unscrupulous persons for other use and called for strong measures to stop the practice which he observed was a drain on the resources of the country.

He appealed to all fisherfolk in the country to continue to abide by the bylaws governing fishing activities as enshrined in the fisheries Act and to desist from illegal fishing methods so as not to be found on the wrong side of the law.

GNA

