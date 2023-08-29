Illinois State Senator lauds exploits of Ghanaian boxing prodigy Jojo

Accra, Aug.28, GNA – Rachel F. Ventura, an Illinois State Senator, has congratulated US-based Ghanaian boxer Joseph Awinongya Jr. for being a four-time Junior Olympic Champion.

Awinongya Jr., who is popularly referred to as Jojo,” is currently the number one ranked juvenile boxer in the USA, having recently won gold at the 2023 Junior Olympics held in Lubbock, Texas.

According to Rachel Ventura, the 15-year-old Jojo has demonstrated unwavering dedication, hard work, and relentless effort to become a top boxer in the future.

A statement from the office of the senator said: “By winning your USA Boxing Nationals, you have not only brought glory to your school but have also showcased the talent and spirit that reside within our community.

“Your triumph serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and reminding them of the awards that can be attained through perseverance and dedication.

“As you celebrate this remarkable achievement, that is just one milestone in your boxing journey. Let this recognition fuel your motivation to strive for excellence in every aspect of your life,” it stated.

Some titles won by Jojo include the Silver Gloves National Championship in 2017 and 2018, the St. Louis National Championship, the Junior Olympic National Championship, the Wisconsin National Championship, and the USA National Championship, all on multiple occasions.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

