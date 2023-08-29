Beach Soccer: Keta Sunset Sports defeats Tegbi Ocean Stars 6-0

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Keta (V/R), Aug 29, GNA – Keta Sunsets Sports Beach Soccer Club on Sunday defeated their rivals Tegbi Ocean Stars BSC by six goals to nil in the ongoing Beach Soccer premier league at Keta Beach Soccer Arena.

The Keta-based team defeated Ocean Stars for the first time after the two sides met three times in both league and FA Cup matches recently.

Tegbi Ocean Stars were leading with a goal from Fabio Azaletey in the first quarter but Keta Sunset came back strongly to overtake with goals from Bright Gbekle Azaga, and Lawson Fesu, with Wilson Tornyewonya Storo and Jordan Sapei recording two goals each, though Tegbi got another consolation, it was not enough to get them a win.

Before Sunday, Keta Sunsets Sports lost to Vodza Iron Breakers during week nine matches and drew with Kedzi Miracle Stars in week eight.

Wilson Tornyewonya Storo, the captain of Keta Sunsets, was happy in his interaction with the GNA Sports “We were under pressure to win against a team that we lost to in our opening game, we could not win our last three fixtures so just imagine the pressure, but thankfully we won and secured the necessary three points, the entire team got motivated after this win and our fans too were happy, we will keep this spirit going into the next fixture,” Storo told the GNA Sports.

The tempo of the game was high with all players exhibiting emotions due to the rivalry that existed between these two teams, which saw the official issuing many yellow cards and later suspending the coach of Tegbi Ocena Stars.

“In leagues, you win, draw, and lose sometimes, but today is a big win for us, we are trying our best to get as many points as possible to top the zone,” Julius Caesar Beckley, coach of the side told the GNA.

Earlier, Havedzi Mighty Warriors drew with Vodza Iron Breakers in an eight goals thriller, Ada Assurance was defeated by Kedzi Miracle Stars by four goals to two.

Currently, Ada Assurance still leads the log despite their loss, Havedzi Mighty Warriors and Keta Sunsets Sports occupy second and third positions respectively with 15 points, as Kedzi Miracle Stars had 14 points in fourth position, Vodza Iron breakers and Tegbi Ocean stars at fifth and sixth positions with 12 points each.

Week eleven fixtures will return on Sunday 3rd September at Keta Beach Soccer Arena.

