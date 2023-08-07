I will cause serious upsurge for NDC in Builsa South – DCE

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Bolgatanga, Aug. 7, GNA – Mr Daniel Kwame Gariba, the Builsa South District Chief Executive (DCE) is poised to cause an upsurge against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Constituency and capture the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The DCE, who was the Party’s Parliamentary Candidate in the 2016 and 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, and lost to the National Democratic Congress’ Dr Clement Abas Apaak, is confident he would capture the seat if given the nod again by delegates to lead the Party.

“I will cause a serious upsurge for the NDC in Builsa South. Even the NDC knows that if there is one seat that they are likely to lose, it is the Builsa South seat,” he told journalists in Bolgatanga.

Mr Gariba, who is the Dean of the Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Region, filled nomination form to contest in the NPP’s Parliamentary primaries in the area, said the call to contest again was attested by God, and the people of the Builsa South Constituency.

He said even though he lost in both elections, there were significant improvements in the election results, “In 2016, the vote difference between Dr Apaak and I was about 5000. In 2020, it dropped to 1700, and so we covered almost 4000 votes in 2020.

“If we want to go by the same pace, it is very clear that the next MP to come from Builsa South should be an NPP Candidate. By the grace of God, I am more than convinced that if there is ever a time that I am confident that we will win the Builsa South seat, it is the 2024 elections,” he said.

Mr Gariba said he had the skills to lobby for development in the Constituency, which according to him was evident in the development he brought to the area as a two-term DCE.

“As a two-term DCE, I have resonated well with my people, I have brought a lot of development to the place. As DCE, you only rely on what central government gives, but I am one person who will not sit to receive, but lobby to ensure the District receives its fair share of the cake,” he said.

The DCE said he had over the years maintained a good and cordial relationship with his Constituency and polling station executives, and electoral area Coordinators, “I believe that with the good relationship that I have kept with them, they will reward me.

“Every year, I visit my polling stations not less than three times, I am down to earth and development focused,” he said, and appealed to delegates of his Constituency to once again vote for him as the Parliamentary Candidate for the area.

