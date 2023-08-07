3,571 candidates begin BECE in Ho Municipality

By Caleb Kuleke

Ho, Aug.7 GNA – A total of 3571 candidates, made up 1,822 females and 1,749 males have started their Basic Education Certificate Examination in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region.

Mr Fridoline Dedume, Officer-in-charge of the BECE in the Ho Municipality, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the candidates included one hearing impaired and two with conditions of cerebral palsy.

He implored the candidates to have confidence in themselves and avoid examination malpractices because it could have a negative effect on their academic record.

Some centres visited by the GNA saw the candidates in high spirit and looking confident as they move into their various rooms to start the examination.

At the Ho-Bakoe Central, Mr William Dor, the supervisor at the centre told GNA all the 295 candidates were present and were in good health and urged them to do individual work.

Mr Nelson Selorm Adjei, supervisor at the Ho-Kpodzi Centre D, asked the 428 candidates to abide by the rules governing the examination and avoid cheating.

Mr Samuel Bruku, Volta Regional Manager of the E.P Schools, who was visiting some centres in the Ho Municipality, cautioned the candidates against examination malpractices.

He advised them to conduct themselves well and ensure that they did not fall foul of the rules underpinning the examination.

