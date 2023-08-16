Humanitarian leaders call for end to Sudan conflict, safe aid access

UNITED NATIONS, Aug. 16, (Xinhua/GNA) — Humanitarian leaders on Tuesday called on parties to the Sudan conflict to end the fighting, protect innocent civilians and grant humanitarians safe and unfettered access, a UN spokesman said.

Stephane Dujarric, the chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said principles of the Inter-Agency Standing Committee marked four months of the conflict by reminding that more than 6 million people in Sudan are one step away from famine, and more than 14 million children in the country need humanitarian help.

The leaders assured the people of Sudan that the international humanitarian community, remains committed to supporting them. The UN Refugee Agency said since the beginning of the hostilities on April 15, more than 4.3 million people have been forced to flee. Within Sudan, 3.2 million people were internally displaced, including 187,000 refugees seeking shelter in Sudan.The UN Human Rights Office said tentative figures indicate that more than 4,000 people were killed, including hundreds of civilians.

The casualties include 28 humanitarian and health workers and 435 children, the office said. The actual number is likely to be much higher.

