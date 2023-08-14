“Government is concerned about the welfare of PWDs”

By Caleb Kuleke

Kpeve (V/R), Aug. 14, GNA – Madam Emma Adom, Social Welfare and Community Development Officer at South Dayi District in the Volta Region says the government is much concerned about the welfare of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

She said three per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund for PWDs was aimed at minimising poverty among PWDs, particularly those outside the formal sector of employment and enhanced their social status through dignified labour.

Madam Adom said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the Assembly presented items to some PWDs, whom she said were on the district’s album.

The items included seven chest deep freezers, one fufu pounding machine, one cassava grater, one pepper grinder and assorted provisions.

The Social Welfare Officer disclosed they had given educational support to PWDs who were in school and medical bills of some of them were also footed by the assembly.

“This is a sign that, the Assembly through the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development is touching on all aspects of PWDs from economic empowerment, education, skills learning and healthcare.”

Madam Adom implored the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purpose to generate the needed income to support themselves and urged the public to patronise the wares and services of PWDs to make them succeed in their businesses.

“Don’t go and sell the items,” she warned the beneficiaries, noting that a monitoring team would be going round to monitor their activities to ensure that they did not abuse the support extended to them.

She pleaded with parents and guardians of children with disabilities to desist from hiding them as that would negatively affect the chances of getting support from the Assembly.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to the Ghana News Agency thanked the Assembly for the support and pledged to make a judicious use of the items.

