Go for success, God is with you – Akatsi South MP to BECE Candidates

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Aug. 6, GNA – Mr Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South in the Volta Region, has extended his goodwill message to all Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the constituency.

“Success comes after hard work and determination. I wish our future leaders success in the upcoming BECE examination,” he said.

The lawmaker, who is also a Ranking Member of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs of Parliament, expressed his wish in a statement on Sunday.

Mr Ahiafor said he would continue to support the promotion of quality Education.

“Our support will positively make an impact on the success of our students in the area.”

Mr Ahiafor, who had in the past donated items including motorbikes, computers, payment of examinations and school fees for schools and students, called on all stakeholders to champion the educational agenda in the area.

Mr Ahiafor admonished students to be of good behaviour during the entire examination period and advised them to respect the invigilators.

“Listen to every instruction given to you by the examination officials, and also abide by all rules and regulations covering the examination,” he added.

This year’s BECE within the Akatsi South Municipality is expected to record a total of 1,666 candidates, comprising 856 girls and 810 boys from both the public and private schools in the area.

The five-day exercise would commence tomorrow, August 7 to Friday, August 11.

GNA

