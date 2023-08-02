Ghana Productive Safety Net Project to rehabilitate roads and construct dam in Sissala West  

By Mohammed Balu

Buo, (UWR), Aug 02, GNA – Madam Aisha Batong Hor, the Sissala West District Chief Executive (DCE), has handed over a site for two separate projects to be worked on in two communities in the Sissala West District under the Ghana Productive Safety Net Projects (GPSNP).

She said the projects were to be completed within six months but would break during the peak of the farming season as one its objectives were to engage beneficiary communities during the off-farming season.

Madam Hor said this during the handing over of the sites to the contractors to commence work on the 2023 PSNP in the district.

She disclosed that “the projects include the rehabilitation of a 6.6 kilometres Puzene-Buo feeder road and the rehabilitation of Small Dam between Nyentie and Sangbaka.”

She said the two projects would be executed under the Labour-Intensive Public Works model where minimal or no heavy machinery is involved in the work.

“This is intended to put income in the pockets of the extremely poor in the community by earning daily wages for work done on site and also provide infrastructure for the community,” Madam Hor explained.

The DCE appealed to the contractors to do decent work on the projects and ensure the work was executed per the contract terms and conditions.

“Ensure the integrity of the work and maximum value for money and ensure you don’t consume the money for the work whilst there is no work done as that will be a blot on the Assembly “, Madam Hor said.

The Managing Director of Kanda-Naa Enterprise, the contractor for the 6.6 km Feeder Road, pledged his commitment to doing decent work for the sake of the people and the reputation of his company.

In the same vein, the contractor for the Small Earth Dam, Nurash Enterprise, said with his vast expertise in such works there would not be room for shoddy work.

The two contractors were expected to start work within 2 weeks after the site possession meeting.

The DCE was joined by the District Planner, Mr Tigani, and the District Engineer, Mr Dubie Yawuza to the sites.

GNA

