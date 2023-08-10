Ghana Immigration Service outdoors Code of Conduct to enhance professionalism among members 

By Jesse Ampah Owusu/Stanley Senya

Accra, Aug. 10, GNA – The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has launched a Code of Conduct and Reporting Mechanism document to enhance professionalism as well as provide a platform for the public to report on the conduct of officers.

The document focuses on the ethical behaviour of GIS officers and a mechanism to report officers who go contrary to the guiding principles of the Service.

The 21-page document was developed by the Service in collaboration with the International Centre for Migration Policy Development under the European Union-funded “Strengthening Border Security in Ghana” implementation.

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister of the Interior, in a speech read on his behalf, said the adoption of the Code would be instrumental in promoting integrity, openness and transparency among officers of the Service.

He said it sent a strong signal that the Service was committed to adhering to the highest standards of integrity and that ethical behaviour was expected from all officers.

“Let us help the Service to successfully implement this Document by reporting unethical behaviours of officers for the bad nuts to be fished out and dealt with appropriately,” he added.

Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, Comptroller-General, GIS, said the document had come at the right time in addressing public perceptions of the Service while instilling public confidence and promoting integrity, accountability and transparency.

“Our profession is about integrity, and so is the law. Therefore, respect for the law and ethics is the mark of professionalism.”

“The basis of any profession is its underlying ethics and ours is no different. Our responsibilities as Officers enjoins us to demonstrate integrity, transparency and accountability,” he stressed.

The Comptroller-General said the Service had structures in place for the effective implementation of the Code.

He said one of such structures was the Professional Standards and Ethics Section, which ensured that officers abide by professional ethics and standards of the Service.

“Therefore, I urge all Officers to regard the Code of Conduct as your personal Bibles and Qurans, henceforth.”

“This Code of Conduct is one of the legacies we bequeath to the Service and it is the obligation of all Officers to appreciate it by way of strict compliance,” he added.

