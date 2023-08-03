GCB Bank Plc lauded for its continued innovative and first-class services

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Aug. 3, GNA – Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance, has commended the GCB Bank Plc for its continued unwavering innovative and first-class services to all demographic groups in the country and remaining the leader in the banking industry.

He said, “GCB bank has earned its rightful place as Ghana’s most welcoming indigenous bank with the requisite empathy that is required to serve our people.”

Mr Ofori-Atta gave the commendation, in a keynote address at the launch of the 70Th anniversary of the GCB Bank in Accra, on the theme: “70 years of providing unrivalled financial solutions towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.”

Activities earmarked for the platinum anniversary include health walk, corporate social responsibility programmes, and climax with awards and candlelight dinner.

Mr Ofori-Atta said through the remarkable journey of 70 years, the bank had constantly more than innovated to remain at the forefront of the banking sector and that its notable milestones include the branding as GCB Bank in 2014 and becoming the first bank to be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange in 1996.

“A move that unlocked new possibilities and created sustainable value and fostered progress. GCB Bank success is built on strong service preposition that include a robust asset-based competitive pricing and the extensive work of the 185 branches and the deep understanding of the Ghanaian and private sector needs,” he stated.

The Minister urged the bank to continue to invest heavily in its technological infrastructure for customer-centered digital solutions and priorities cybersecurity to maintain its competitiveness.

“I urged GCB to see it through its biblical mandate which is a good person lives an inheritance for their children’s children; GCB must remain protecting the worth for generations to come as in proverbs 13:22,” he said.

“The bank’s transformative impact of everyday life of Ghanaians cannot be understated, cannot be forgotten, and must continue to be a partner, a facilitator and an enabler in our quest for a prosperous future.”

“As we mark this milestone the GCB Bank must draw inspiration from Isaiah 43:19 by doing things that would create opportunities for Ghana’s growth in the stream in the desert in the face of this economic uncertainties that we face as a developing country and continue to face in this global challenging world,” he stated.

Mr Ofori-Atta entreated the citizenry to contribute their quota to the growth of the bank, saying; “As we celebrate let not forget the accolade and the accomplishment bestowed on the bank by the Bank of Ghana. So as our own bank, let us support it and talk positively into it.

Mr Kofi Adomakoh, the Managing Director of GCB Bank Plc, in a welcoming address, said GCB Bank was born as a Ghanaian bank for the people and led by Ghanaians with a single-minded purpose to financially and economically liberate the people and individual businesses.

“In the last seven decades GCB has done just that – in promoting Ghanaian state institutions, industries and the private sector, such as the cocoa industry, Tema Oil Refinery, Electricity Company of Ghana, the Volta River Authority, Ghana Water Company, among many others during times of economic uncertainties,” he stated.

He said the bank had shown a great character and resilience and that many times it has step out to intervene in the banking sector in many critical situations to help the economy to move along when it matters most.

“We have grown the private sector, particularly in the industry, agriculture and services sectors. Today we are feeling to show more of that resilience in our ability to grow African champions in our country by supporting Ghanaian businesses to explore beyond the shores of Ghana or attract Ghanaian products and services out of Ghana “, Mr Adomakoh indicared.

He said: “The likes of Kasapreko, PMMC, Blue Skies, Niche Cocoa, Star Oil and Safari Valley Resort and many more corporate and SMEs are on the verge of attaining commanding height due to the intentional and deliberate support, finance and governance GCB is providing them.

“We are doing this knowing very well that only Ghanaians will build Ghana.”

He indicated that over the years the bank has also strategically increase its investment in the retail business in tandem with the growth in disposal income of individuals, saying; “Through our innovative digital channels we successfully catered for our decerning customers and we will continue to do so to enable us to reach our promise land.

“We ought to be very proud of our 70th anniversary celebration as GCB Bank remains the only corporate/private partnership that has chalked success even at the times of economic down-turn. We will do well to remember the depth we started,” he said.

