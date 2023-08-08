GBC Director-General commends Ahmadis Community for promoting peace and interfaith dialogue

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Aug. 8, GNA – Mr Amin Alhassan, the Director-General of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), has commended the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community for promoting peace and interfaith dialogue.

He said it was important for Muslims to live and co-exist with one another for national development.

Mr Alhassan, who participated in the 2023 Annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the United Kingdom also known as Jalsa Salana, told the GNA that the usual

association of violence with lsalm was uncalled for.

The 57th edition of the Convention was aimed to strengthen the link of man with God as well as to bring the community together in a spirit of brotherhood.

The three-day event, which commenced on Friday July 29 and ended on Sunday July 30, 2023, aimed to enhance the understanding of the peaceful teachings of Islam through various keynote speeches.

The Unique event brought more than 35,000 participants from more than 100 countries to increase religious knowledge and promote a sense of peace in society.

“What l have seen with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a testament to the fact that Islam is really a religion of peace,” he added.

The Director-General expressed the belief that

Muslims, who want to deviate from these attributes of peace, use the religion to do things contrary to what the religion teaches based on their own agenda.

“This has nothing to do with the true teachings of Islam,” he said.

Mr Alhassan commended the professionalism exhibited by the MTA International, the media wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, considering the immense infrastructural development.

He expressed the hope that the collaboration between MTA International and GBC would go a long way to impact on the output of the National Broadcaster.

The current collaboration involves MTA International training the technical Staff of the Corporation in production related activities.

