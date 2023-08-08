NCA, NMC should ban advertisement for money rituals – Gyake Quason

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, Aug 8, GNA – Mr James Gyakye Quayson, the Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), has called on the National Communications Authority and the National Media Commission to ban all forms of advertisement for money rituals in the media.

He said such advertisements, particularly those shown on television, which sought to make people instant millionaires, was a bad influence on the youth making them to engage in heinous crimes.

The MP’s appeal was in reaction to the recent serial killing of elderly women in Assin North by unknown assailants, ostensibly for ritual purposes. Areas including Assin Dansame, Bereku and Praso are the most affected.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Gyakye Quayson blamed the situation on advertisement on TV for money rituals and other spiritual purposes.

“These have heightened insecurity, causing people to live in fear as they are unable to go about their normal duties,” he said.

“Most of the youth in the area are unemployed and others having an insatiable desire to ‘get rich quick’ are being lured by the unregulated programming on the airwaves.”

Mr Quayson said the disturbing trend, if not nipped in the bud, had the potential of destroying the younger generation.

He called on the Police Administration to beef up security in the area to ease the seeming insecurity.

He said the number of police personnel in the district was inadequate and lacked the logistics to facilitate their operations.

“Assin-Bereku is the capital of Assin North District and the most populous community in the district, but they have only five personnel. The district has only 27 police personnel,” he said.

Mr Quayson pledged to roll out employable skills training to enhance the socio-economic livelihoods of the people, particularly vulnerable women in the area.

“Employable skills training remained the surest strategy for wealth creation and poverty reduction in rural communities. I will ensure all deserving people in the area benefit from the training,” he said.

The youth would be trained in masonry, carpentry, tailoring, steel bending, electrical and plumbing works, among other skills.

Mr Quayson appealed to the people to be vigilant and to take issues of personal safety and security seriously.

He said taking precautionary measures for one’s safety was key to dealing with crime and preserving lives and property.

