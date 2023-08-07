Francophone Games: Morocco finishes at the top of the medal ranking

Accra, Aug. 7, GNA – Morocco won a total of 58 medals during the 9th edition of the Francophonie Games which take place from July 28 to August 6 in Kinshasa (Democratic Republic of Congo), thus finishing, for the first time in its history, in the lead. of the classification of this sporting and cultural event.

During the last day of the competitions of these 9th Francophone Games, played on Saturday, Morocco caused a sensation by winning 23 gold medals, 16 silver and 19 bronze.

The Kingdom, which had never won so many medals at the Francophone Games, thus set a new record in this area, with 42 medals in athletics, 8 in judo, 5 in road cycling, 2 in wrestling and a in ball juggling. The Kingdom’s last record was achieved in Côte d’Ivoire (2017), with a total of 42 medals (13

gold, 14 silver and 15 bronze).

Another highlight of Moroccan participation: the majority of medals, ie 34 out of 58 (including 18 gold medals), were won by Moroccan athletes, which confirms the important place occupied by women in the national sports landscape.

As a reminder, Morocco, a member of the International Organization of La Francophonie, organized the first edition of the Francophone Games in Casablanca in 1989, where it ranked 3rd, with 21 medals.

The 9th edition of the Francophonie Games, which ended on Sunday, brought together nearly 2,500 young people aged 18 to 35, representing 88 countries, including Morocco, involved in the various sports disciplines and cultural activities on the program of this event.

As a reminder, in his speech on the occasion of the Feast of the Throne on 30 July 2023, His Majesty King Mohammed VI emphasized the values of pride and seriousness held by Moroccans in general and

young people in particular. This seriousness is the driving force behind their actions, which has enabled them to overcome difficulties and meet challenges.

“In fact, whenever Moroccan youth have had the means to give full measure to their seriousness and patriotism, they have fascinated the world with performances of an unprecedented calibre, following the example of the feat achieved by the National Selection at the last Football World Cup”, the king said.

