Former Tema East MP supports MCE to lead NPP for the seat  

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Aug. 16, GNA-Mr. Daniel Titus Nii Kwatei Glover, the former Member of Parliament for the Tema East Constituency, has thrown his weight behind Mr. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, to recapture the seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr. Isaac Ashia Odamtten, the MP and former Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, ended the two-term reign of Mr. Titus Glover in a fierce contest, seeing him polling more than 55 percent of votes cast in 2020 to take the seat from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Titus Glover, on Tuesday, accompanied Mr. Ashitey to file his nomination as the sole contender in the upcoming election of the party in its orphaned constituencies.

He said it was refreshing that the NPP in the constituency have been able to get someone like the MCE to contest as a true son of the soil, adding that they have faith in him to recapture the seat.

According to him, a lot of things happened in 2020, expressing joy that unity had prevailed and giving him the hope that with God’s power they would recapture the seat.

He said the unopposed parliamentary candidate hopeful would rely on his track record and that of the government, as well as his own as the MCE, adding that the team spirit, party unity, and cohesion that have been added to him were the game changers for 2024.

“Now we all will support him with money, love, spirit, and hard work, and we know he will snatch the seat to glorify us,” he added.

Mr. Ashitey, who is a telecom engineer, was confirmed as the MCE for Tema on September 30, 2021, after gaining 95 percent of the assembly members votes cast.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

