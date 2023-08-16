Akatsi South: Mother, 19, allegedly dumps baby 

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Akatsi (VR), Aug. 16, GNA- A 19-year-old mother at Zutaga, a suburb of Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region is in the grips of the Akatsi police for allegedly dumping her newborn baby girl, to death.

The suspect, only identified as Elizabeth, was alleged to have committed the crime at the dawn of August 15, 2023.

Victor Kale, a journalist with Akatsi-based Kaleawo Fm, an eyewitness disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the lifeless body of the baby was discovered on a farm at about 1600 hours on Tuesday by Mr Azasu, a farmer, on his farm.

He stated that with the help of some community elders, the suspect was discovered where she later confessed to having engaged in the act after interrogation.

However, Abigail Mensah, sister to the suspect, told the GNA her sister moved to her from

Ada on Sunday, August 12 with the pregnancy to give birth at Akatsi.

“My sister went out multiple times this dawn to attend to nature’s call and was later marked with visible blood stains, but she refused to explain what went wrong,” she said.

She stated that her sister after further questioning by some elders from the community, admitted to the act and was later handed over to the police for further investigations.

The police at Akatsi have since commenced investigations into what led to the act.

The lifeless body of the baby had been handed over to the family for burial.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

