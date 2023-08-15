Foreign Affairs Ministry commits to strengthen bilateral relations in ECOWAS sub-region

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Aug. 15, GNA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has affirmed its commitment to strengthen bilateral relations to facilitate economic trade in the West African sub-region.

Ambassador Mrs Perpetua O. Dufu, the Coordinating Director, Multilateral and International Organisation of the Ministry, said in the wake of the political insurrection in Niger, the “region is facing challenges and the Economic Community of West Africa State (ECOWAS) is under serious pressure.”

Nonetheless, peace and security remained essential to facilitate trade and commerce in the sub-region, saying the Ministry was working assiduously to integrate and boost economic trade among member countries.

Ambassador Dufu gave the affirmation when she paid a courtesy call on Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, as part of a regional sensitisation workshop on ECOWAS protocols for state and non-state actors.

The Ministry in collaboration with Media Response, a non-governmental organisation, working to promote regional integration organised the day’s workshop to sensitise the participants on benefits and activities of ECOWAS.

Similar workshops would be held at Techiman and Goaso, the capitals of the Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

“Bono Region is a spillover from Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso,” Madam Owusu-Banahene stated and described the workshop as timely and laudable.

The Regional Minister said she was optimistic the workshop would expose and empower participants to identify and help tackle threats to peace and security in the region and beyond.

GNA

