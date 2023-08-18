Airstrike kills 5 al-Shabab terrorists in central Somalia

MOGADISHU, Aug. 18, (Xinhua/GNA) — Somalia and the United States said Thursday, their forces killed five al-Shabab militants in an airstrike, conducted in a remote area near Cali Heele, Galgaduud region of central Somalia.

The U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement, that the self-defense strike which was carried out on Tuesday at the request of the Somali government, was in support of Somali National Army (SNA) forces who were engaged by the terrorist group. “Working with the Somali National Army, U.S. Africa Command’s initial assessment is that the U.S. airstrike killed five al-Shabab terrorists and that no civilians were injured or killed,” AFRICOM said in a statement.

The latest airstrike came amid intensified onslaught against al-Shabab since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared an all-out war against the militants in 2022. The airstrikes have largely targeted al-Shabab figureheads who are based in southern and central Somalia where the group still maintains a strong grip in some regions.

GNA

