Three injured in Russian overnight attacks on Ukraine’s Odessa

Kiev, Aug 14, (dpa/GNA) – Three employees of a large supermarket were injured in a Russian airstrike, targeting the Ukrainian port city of Odessa early on Monday, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Falling missile fragments damaged the supermarket and a dormitory, and fires had broken out, Odessa Governor Oleh Kiper said in a statement.

The Russian army, reportedly deployed 15 drones and fired eight Kalibr cruise missiles at the port city from the Black Sea. They were all intercepted, according to Kiper.

The information could not be independently verified.

Russia has been blocking Ukrainian grain exports via Odessa and other Black Sea ports since mid-July, following its withdrawal from the grain deal with Ukraine, and has since shelled the city heavily several times.

GNA

