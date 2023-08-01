Fishers in Western Region prepare for fishing after closed season

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Sekondi, Aug. 01, GNA – Fishermen along the coast of Sekondi and New Takoradi are eager to go back to sea after painstakingly observing the mandatory one month closed season.

The Ghana News Agency’s (GNA) visit to Sekondi on Tuesday saw many of the fishers preparing their nets and boats for an expedition in the evening.

Mr Kweku Atta, leader of “Nyame Ye Odo” boat seen with his team getting ready for a trip on the sea tonight, prayed for a bumper harvest.

He said: ” We are happy the one-month period is over, although the Moon is also up, nevertheless, we will go and cast our net.”

Mr Atta said: “We are going to buy petrol, and then set off.”

Another team Leader, Samuel Kwofie told the GNA that the government’s programme to close the sea was a good intervention and must be supported by all.

He, however, was not happy that some inputs meant to be supplied to them by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development always landed in the stores of alleged party faithful who in turn sold it at exorbitant prices.

“How can we buy a government outboard motor which is 10,000 for twice the price in the hands of Kalabula people,” the worried fisherman queried.

In the meantime, the Western Regional Director of the Fisheries Commission, Mr. Joseph Yeboah has lauded the compliance level of Fishers during the season.

He thus encouraged them to avoid wrongful fishing practices which compromised the health of the ocean and would ultimately rather it infertile.

Mr Yeboah said, “We are happy you made the close season a worthwhile experience for the Ministry and yourself…Please as you go back to sea, endeavour to put up good practices at sea so that our livelihood will have a sustainable future”.

