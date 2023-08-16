Fisherman fined for flouting closed season law 

By Nelson Ayivor

Aflao (V/R), Aug. 16, GNA – Mr Yaovi Akey, the owner of a fishing canoe operating at Abeliakorpe Landing Beach in Aflao, arrested by the Marine Police for flouting this year’s closed season directive, has been fined by the Tema TBC District Court and his fish confiscated.

The accused pleaded guilty to the charge and was convicted on his own plea and sentenced accordingly.

The court, presided over by Her Worship Benedicta Antwi, fined the accused 100 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢1,200.

The offence, under section 84 of the Fisheries Act, 2002 (Act 625), does not attract a term of imprisonment but a non-custodial sentence of a minimum fine of 100 penalty units to a maximum fine of 500 penalty units.

Mr Seth Abelia, Assemblyman for Teshie-Avedzi and two others were earlier on July 12, arrested by the Eastern Naval Command and the Fisheries Enforcement Unit for allegedly fishing during the closed season.

Mr Abelia told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that he had been cleared of the allegations after he produced the culprit.

He advised all fishermen to comply with future closed season directives to avoid falling foul of the law.

GNA

