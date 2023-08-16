Over 7000 Students to sit for WASSCE in Western North

By Alex Baah Boadi,

Bibiani (WN/R), Aug.16, GNA – A total of Seven Thousand, two hundred and Forty- Four (7,244) candidates from 16 public Senior High and Technical Schools within the Western North Region have registered for this year’s West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

They are made up of 3, 733 females 521 and 3,521 males.

Mr Frederick Owusu, Western North Regional Examination Coordinator who made this known to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Bibiani Senior High school (BISEC) registered the highest number of candidates with a total of Eight hundred and nine (809) students made up of 463 male candidates and 346 female candidates.

Nana Brentu Senior High School in the Aowin Municipality and Asawinso Senior High school within the Wiawso Municipality presented 773 and 747 candidates respectively.

The rest are 539 at Wiawso Senior High school,318 at Wiawso Senior High Technical School and 367 candidates at St Joseph Senior High.

The Juaboso Senior High School presented 415 candidates, Bekwai Senior High school,748 candidates and the only girls’ senior high school in the Western North Region, Queens Senior High school presented 476 candidates.

With the Akontombra Senior High school and Nsawora-Adwumafua Community Day senior high school all within the Akontombra district presented 461 and 134 candidates respectively.

Mr Owusu said the Dadieso senior high school presented 450 candidates, Bia Senior High school 391, Bodi SHS,334 with Adjoafua senior high school presenting 204 candidates and 78 candidates presented at Chirano Community Day Senior High School.

The Examination Coordinator indicated that the Examination had started with practicals for Visual Arts, Home Economics and other technical subjects.

He was optimistic that examinations would be incident free.

GNA

