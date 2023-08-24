Fire Safety: Media urged to partner GNFS to spread the gospel 

By Samira Larbie

Accra, Aug. GNA Accra Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service has called on the media to play its role in spreading the gospel of fire safety to reduce the rate of fire outbreaks and other related incidents.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO) Grade One, Roberta Aggrey Ghanson, the Accra Regional Com­mander said the Service was willing to collaborate with media to take fire messages to the public.

She said this was crucial as the Accra Regional Command recorded at least 66 deaths, and 24 in­juries due to fire outbreaks and other related incidents in the first half of 2023 as against 69 deaths and 162 injuries recorded in 2022.

ACFO 1 Ghanson made the call during an engagement with journalists to discuss issues related to fire outbreaks in the region as part of activities to mark the 2023 Fire Safety Week educational campaign.

The Fire Safety Week is on the theme; “60 Years of Existence: Fire Safety, the Choice for a Safer Environment”

She said a total of 662 fire outbreaks were recorded as against 640 fires within the same period last year, representing a three per cent increase, which was attributed to human behaviour.

The Accra Regional Commander said domes­tic fires topped the number of cases with 234 as compared to 197 fires in 2022, responding to 22 rescues and 22 road traffic accidents.

“The estimated cost of damages caused by fire outbreaks in the first half of this year is GH¢34,590,914.00, she added.

ACFO1 Ghanson said the media had contributed immensely to bringing the Service’s vision to bear considering its function of educating the public.

“We humbly entreat you to continue supporting us in ensuring safety in our environment to encourage investors into the country,” she added.

She assured that the Service would continue to sensitise members of the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies and market women to ensure they complied with fire safety measures.

The Accra Regional Fire Safety Officer, Divisional Officer Grade One (DOI), Evans Osei Owusu, entreated the public to let the celebration serve as a reminder to prioritize fire safety at home and their workplaces.

“With a safer environment as our goal, we can create a legacy of protection and security for generations to come,” he said.

The Deputy Director of Oper­ations, DOI Joseph Kofi Forson, mentioned that accessibility to fire grounds, inadequate sources of water, negative attitudes, and inadequate logistics among others were some of the challenges affecting the GNFS’ operations.

Mr David Parkins, the representative from the Gha­na Institute of Architects, commended personnel of the GNFS for ensuring that lives and property were saved even at the peril of their own lives.

