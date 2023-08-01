Fifth Cohort of Emerging Public Leaders Ghana tasked to be change makers

By Patrick Ofoe Nudzi

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA – The Fifth Cohort of the Emerging Public Leaders Ghana (EPL) has been tasked to be impactful and change makers in the civil service after undergoing a fellowship training programme.

The training programme, targeted at empowering the next generation of civil servants to be results oriented, was organised by the Emerging Public Leaders Ghana and Mastercard Foundation.

The 25-member cohort made up of young men and women has been posted to 10 civil society organisations and some public institutions for a one-year service to work, further learn and develop their skills.

Speaking to the beneficiaries at a dinner held to wish them well, Madam Juliet Adime Amoah, Country Director, Emerging Public Leaders Ghana, said, the fellows had been equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive.

“In a culture where young people are to be seen and not heard can be intimidating, but We have coached them to be vibrant, curious and resilient young people,” she said.

Madam Amoah said in the last five years, young people chosen on the fellowship programme had been taught to be vocal, show and stand by their values whilst imbibing in them the “can do quality spirit”.

“They are always thinking about innovations, giving their all, going to work on time. With this fifth cohort, we believe that when they are faced with ethical dilemma they will be more resilient than the average graduate…” she said.

Madam Sylvia Kunkyebe, Lead, Transitions – Mastercard Foundation, said their transition team focused on gaps within the journey of young people and how to close it by providing support systems to nurture their growth

“As a foundation, we want to work with young people in all sectors of the economy to get experience and grow. In the future when they take the role of public leadership service they would be prepared and have what it takes to deliver the results,” she said.

Mastercard Foundation has a partnership with Emerging Public Leaders to recruit and train a cohort of 550 young people in Ghana, Liberia and other African countries, and put them through a public service fellowship to be productive.

Miss Christabel Odonkor, President of Cohort Five, told the Ghana News Agency that they had learnt to “act ethically, think critically and drive change” in their communities.

“Our guiding principle is keeping our values and morals. We have been coached about time management, policies that effect changes and brings about sustainability and team work. And so, we believe we are the hope for the future,” she said.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

