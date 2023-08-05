FIFAWWC: Herculean task as South Africa face Netherlands for historic ticket to quarter-finals

By Edna Quansah

Melbourne, Australia, Aug. 05, GNA – The Bayana Bayana of South Africa will lock horns with the Netherlands at the Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday for a historic quarter-final ticket in the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Bayana Bayana, after their impressive performance against Italy in the last Group G match, saw them pick their debut qualification to the knockout stage.

At the Sydney Stadium in Australia on Sunday afternoon, South Africa, with their “Kasi flavour” style of play would come all out to pull a scare in the hearts of the 2019 runners-up.

In a blink of bowing out of the competition, South Africa gave the continent a last-minute hope with a draw and win over Argentina and Italy respectively after losing to Sweden in the opening match to sail through to the next stage.

Netherlands on the other hand have been successful in their campaign, putting up a magnificent display of impressive performances to demolish Vietnam 7-0, pipped Portugal 1-0, and held defending champions USA to a 1-1 draw to join the round of 16 party.

Ahead of the thrilling encounter, Andries Jonker head coach of the Netherlands has sent a warning to her ladies to be vigilant of the African champions, describing them as a “dangerous side”.

“At this championship, we see every night how the most famous countries fail against other countries who are also well trained, play with passion, defend well, and play top football,” he said.

Bambanani Mbane, a key figure in the South African team described the tournament as a tough one, saying, “We played the Netherlands in 2019 in South Africa. They beat us 2-1.

The last time we played with them in 2022, was in the Netherlands. They won 5-1. So, it’s not going to be an easy one, but we’ll fight. For us, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing now. It’s 90 minutes. We must push,” she encouraged the team.

On paper, the odds favour the Netherlands, but the South Africans could be threats on the field of play.

Despite the tall order, Coach Desiree Ellis will bank her hopes on prolific strikers, Thembi Kgatlana, and Linda Motlhalo, with supply from Hilda Magaia, Refiloe Jane, and a solid defense built around Sibulele Holweni, Bongeka Gamede, and Lebogang Ramalepe.

However, the South Africans would have to be wary of Esmee Brugts who netted twice against Vietnam.

A win for the ladies in yellow and green would go down into history books, for their first last-eight slot.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

