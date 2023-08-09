Female journalists trained on gender and comflict sensitive reporting

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Aug. 9, GNA – Fifteen female journalists selected from Northern Ghana have undergone a two-day training on gender and conflict-sensitive reporting in Tamale.

The workshop was to empower women in the media space to enhance their ability to report on gender and conflict sensitive issues towards preventing violent extremism and promoting peace.

It formed part of a six month-long project dubbed: “Empowering Women in Media for Peace and Stability in Northern Ghana,” an International Visitor Leadership Programme (IVLP) award’s initiative.

The project aimed at addressing the marginalisation of women in the media, their limited involvement in conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts in the northern part of the country.

The award’s project is a support provided for IVLP alumni to undertake projects that sought to provide solutions to shared challenges.

It is funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with Meridian International Center as the implementing partner.

Miss Diana Ngon, an IVLP Alumnus and Project Lead, speaking during the workshop, said the potentials of women in abating violent extremism must be harnessed in the wake of increasing threat of extremism in the West Africa sub-region.

She said, “despite their valuable contributions, women in the media face socio-cultural barriers that hinder their full participation and representation”, adding the project sought to create a network of women journalists and media practitioners to advocate the promotion of peace and stability using the media.”

Father Clement Aapengnuo, Team Leader, COGINTA Ghana, speaking to journalists at the workshop, said female journalists played special roles in resolving conflict given their compassionate nature.

He urged participants to capatilise on the many advantages of social media to disseminate peace concepts that could change the trend of abusive exchanges on social media that could ignite conflict.

He encouraged women in the media to leverage on available opportunities and funding support to build themselves as well as carry out research on conflict and gender sensitive issues.

Mr. Abdul Hayi Mumin, Director of Public Affairs at the University for Development Studies, said prioritising objectivity in reporting was essential and urged journalists to be objective.

He advised participants to frame conflict related news stories, contextualise them in a manner that would not fuel conflict, taking into consideration the targeted audience.

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, Executive Director of the Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-Ghana), expressed need for female journalists to highlight the challenges of women, put up stories to encourage them, and empower themselves economically to reduce overdependence on men.

She said such moves increased women’s self-awareness, made them more vocal, and propelled them to explore their full potential.

GNA

