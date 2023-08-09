Bad roads driving away our customers

By Lawrencia Akoto Frempong

Kpone, Aug. 09, GNA – Beach Bar owners along Kpone Laloi Beach in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality have expressed concern about the nature of the road that leads to the beach and the lack of streetlights in the area.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Gilbert Kwame Monney, the owner of Frisberry Beach Bar, noted that the nature of the road had driven away most customers and visitors.

He explained that, mostly, customers with vehicles had to park and walk a long distance to the beach because of the bad road.

He also said that erosion had washed away all the sand and left holes and small gutters in the road, making it difficult for people with vehicles to drive through.

“I sometimes organize the young ones, and we fill the holes and small gutters in the road, but once there’s rain, it sweeps all the sand away”, he said.

According to Mr. Monney, the beach area lacked streetlight; therefore, people who enjoyed night beach find it difficult to come.

He added that they sometimes organized programmes and other festivities at night, but the turnout became poor, and their customers were scared to turn up because there were no streetlights or anything to assure their safety.

He said, “because there are not enough streetlights along the road after a night of relaxation, our customers tend to complain about their safety”, adding that some of the beach bar owners have installed some streetlights, but they are not enough.

He also stressed the issues of open defecation, as it was a major challenge they faced and was driving away their customers while slowing down business.

He therefore called on the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly to come to their aid and help them fix the road and other problems, as the beach was the only major source of relaxation, entertainment, and tourism for the people in the municipality and foreigners.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

