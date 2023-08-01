Ensure zero tolerance of discrimination against African women – Gender Minister

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, Aug 1, GNA – Despite the significant strides women have made, they continue to face numerous challenges and barriers in the society, some of which are gender inequality, discrimination and violence, which affect their potentials.

There is, therefore, the need to confront these issues head-on and work tirelessly to dismantle the systems that perpetuate injustice.

Madam Richlove Amamoo, the Central Regional Director, Department of Gender, said this at the Women’s Day celebration as part of the Pan-African-Historical-Theater-Festival (PANAFEST) in Cape Coast.

It was on the theme: “Building on the Strengths of African Women to Reclaim the African Family in the 21st Century.”

Women from the local communities and the African diaspora came together to celebrate the achievement of African women and discussed ways to bring the African family together.

Madam Amamoo, who represented Ms Lariba Zureira Abudu, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, said: “It is imperative to champion equality and zero tolerance of discrimination against sons and daughters of African descent in all spheres of life.”

Society must not overlook the pivotal role women played in shaping the very foundation of families and societies at large, as they demonstrated extraordinary strength and determination to succeed.

Touching on reclaiming the African family in the 21st century, Madam Amamoo urged Africans to work harder to dismantle the barriers that hindered women’s progress, and eradicate gender inequalities and discrimination in all forms.

Access to education, healthcare and economic opportunities, she indicated, must be made equitable for women, allowing them to realise their full potentials and contribute meaningfully to their families and communities.

Empowering African women economically would have a cascading effect on the entire ssociety and lead to improved outcomes for the next generation, creating a positive cycle of development.

“Studies have shown that when women are economically empowered, they invest more in their families’ well-being, health and education,” she said.

Mrs Amamoo called on the citizenry to encourage women’s participation in leadership roles at all levels; be it in politics, business or community organisation to ensure their unique perspectives and problem-solving skills fostered more inclusive and progressive decision-making to benefit society.

She charged participants to rise to break free from the shackles of tradition and modern forms of slavery that had held back half of the African population and embrace the transformative power of gender equality.

“Together men and women can build a more just, inclusive and prosperous Africa, a continent where families thrive, cultures flourish and the human spirit soars to new heights.”

“Let this be our shared vision and may we work tirelessly to turn this vision into a reality.”

