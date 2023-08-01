Atwima Nwabiagya South NPP Vice Chairman supports BECE candidates

By Samuel Ofori Boateng

Nkawie (Ash), Aug. 1, GNA – Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency of the Ashanti Region have received mathematical sets and pens ahead of the examination.

Each of the 4,200 candidates from all the basic schools in the constituency would benefit from the gift in support of their preparation towards the examination, which begins on August 7, 2023.

Mr John Kwame Duodu, the First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency, who donated the items to the candidates, said the gesture was to motivate them to write the examination with ease.

He said he had, over the years, supported the improvement of educational infrastructure in the Municipality to enhance teaching and learning.

The donation would ease the burden on poor parents who may find it difficult to procure the items for their children, he said.

He advised the candidates not to fear or be anxious but concentrate on their studies to enable them to pass successfully to benefit from the Free Senior High School Policy of the Government.

Ms Juliana Ursula Cudjoe, the Municipal Director of Education, who received the items, commended Mr Duodu for the continuous support over the years and said the materials would greatly help the candidates in the examination.

She advised them to eschew all forms of examination malpractices and focus on what they had been taught in class.

“When the examinations are due, there is a lot of struggles for ‘apor’, but the correct ‘apor’ is what the teachers have taught you in the classroom,” she told the candidates.

Ms Cudjoe urged parents to provide all the assistance to their children needed to encourage them to perform excellently in the exams.

GNA

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

