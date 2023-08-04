Docutech wins overall Best Lenovo relationship partner for West Africa

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Aug 4, GNA – Docutech Limited, a leading Ghanaian Information Technology (IT) and document management company, has won the Best Intelligent Device Group (IDG) Relationship Partner for West Africa for the 2022/2023 fiscal year, a prestigious award by Lenovo.

A statement signed by Mr Jean Louis Feghali, the Managing Director, Docutech Ltd, and issued to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said the recognition was for the company’s commitment, dedication, and expertise in fostering a robust and fruitful partnership throughout the fiscal year.

The award served as a testament to Docutech’s unwavering focus on excellence in IT with an emphasis on providing bespoke computing solutions- Desktops, AIOs, Laptops, Tablets, Servers and storage, making the company a prime collaborator in the West African region.

Mr Joe Alhassan, the General Manager, Docutech Ltd., recieved the award on behalf of the company in Kenya, with more than 140 participants in attendance.

“As the business landscape continues to evolve, Docutech remains committed to empowering organisations across Ghana with advanced IT and document management solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency,” the statement said.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious award from Lenovo. It reaffirms our dedication to delivering top-notch solutions and services to our valued clients in the West African sub-region, specifically Ghana.”

“This achievement is a reflection of the collective efforts of our talented team at Docutech, and the dedicated efforts and support of Lenovo led by Mr Pradeep Kumar Gopinathan, Lenovo Country Manager-Ghana.”

The statement lauded Mr Alhassan’s exemplary leadership and the vital role played in driving the company’s success, fostering strong relationships, and delivering exceptional services to clients.

It commended Lenovo for the recognition and assured the staff of a continued focus to represent world-renowned brands like Lenovo in Ghana and to push forward the frontiers of innovation in the technology space.

“Docutech Ltd. has consistently demonstrated its expertise in implementing Lenovo’s cutting-edge technology solutions, providing clients with innovative products and services tailored to their specific business needs…”

Docutech Ltd is a prominent IT and document management company headquartered in Ghana, with a focus on delivering top-quality solutions to businesses across various industries.

It has previously won the Best Partner for Africa, Best Partner for Middle East and Africa by Xerox Corporation.

The company represents international brands like Xerox, Lenovo, Canon, Czur, Sedus Furniture, Dell and HP.

GNA

