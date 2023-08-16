Diver dies while testing new gear off German Baltic coast

Berlin, Aug 16, (dpa/GNA) – A 58-year-old man has died during a dive in the Baltic Sea off Germany’s north-eastern coast, police said on Tuesday evening.

A member of the public made an emergency call on Tuesday at 8 pm (1800 GMT), explaining that the man had been missing for about 90 minutes, according to a police statement.

Police said the man had wanted to try out newly acquired diving equipment in the Baltic Sea near Elmenhorst, in the Rostock district in the north-eastern German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

When the emergency services found the experienced diver, he was unresponsive. All attempts at resuscitation failed, and according to police, the man died at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still unknown.

GNA

