Developing my community is my focus – Torgbui Treve  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Dzogadze (V/R), Aug. 17, GNA – Torgbui Gorni Treve IV, the Brimshibrim (chief) of Dzogadze in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region, has reaffirmed his commitment to bringing development to his people to improve their standard of living.

He said as traditional rulers, priority must be placed on development instead of fighting for titles and other positions.

Torgbui Treve made the call at his modern ‘Brimshibrim Palace’ at Dzogadze during an interaction with the Ghana News Agency on issues of development as well as some challenges facing the community.

The businessman reiterated his commitment to ensuring the community remained exposed to investors, especially in the agricultural sector.

“We have good lands for farming so we must take advantage of it. I will bring potential investors to our area to serve as a source of livelihood to my people,” he said, and assured the youth and the elderly of his readiness to champion their course.

Issues such as chieftaincy disputes and disregard for community activities deterred community growth, Torgbui Treve said, and appealed to all to rally behind him to attain the needed developmental heights.

Dzogadze is a farming community and is also known for its rich culture; traditional drumming, singing, and dancing.

