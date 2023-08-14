Covid-19 Honours: 37 frontline health workers at Obuasi receive presidential recognition

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), Aug. 14, GNA – Some 37 frontline health workers in the Obuasi Municipality who helped to save lives during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic have been recognised by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

They include nurses, midwives, doctors, and environmental officers who played various roles in the fight against the disease. They are among hundreds of health professionals being honoured.

Dubbed: “The Presidential Awards”, each awardee received a certificate of recognition signed by the President to acknowledge their exceptional services during the global pandemic.

Mr Stephen Tecku, the Municipal Coordinating Director, said Obuasi was one of the epicenters of the deadly virus in the Ashanti Region, but the gallant health workers risked their lives to contain the infectious disease.

He said the nation, in its quest to appreciate their efforts, decided to present them with the awards.

“The President appreciates the efforts of our gallant frontline workers hence the award. I want to assure you that the nation recognises your efforts and dedication to duty. I believe this will spur you to do more,” he said.

Dr Kwadwo Nyarko Jecteh, the Medical Superintendent of the Obuasi Government Hospital, who led the awardees, expressed gratitude to the President for initiating the award to recognise the efforts of the workers during the pandemic.

He said the recognition would spur them to do more to save lives in line with their professional expectations.

