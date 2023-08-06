Corporate fun games heralds 2023 Volta Trade Fair 

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Aug. 6, GNA – A fun game events of corporate organisations in Ho heralded the 2023 Volta Trade and Investment Fair, the sixth in the series of the Region’s biggest commercial event.

The Volta Fair Corporate Fun Games was held at the football park of the Ho Technical University on the theme: “Promoting Health and Wellness for AfCFTA,” with Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, the Volta Regional Minister as the Special Guest and Captain.

Mr. Ernest Danso, Chef De Mission for the 13th African Games was there as the Guest of Honour, and there were several games and competitions, including in the track and fields, courts, and board games.

Workers of both state and private corporate organisations, represented in the spirit of the Founders Day holiday, and faced off in exciting competitions and won medals.

Some of the organisations – state institutions, financial institutions, the various security services, and also real estate and hospitality industries, are supporting the fair and had sponsored the fun games.

The Chef De Mission said it was a “wonderful” initiative to add sports to the Volta Fair, and hoped that the need to establish the event as a far-reaching festival, would be recognised.

He said the Volta Region’s penchant for sports attraction was being recognised, and should become an area of focus for stakeholders.

The Regional Minister in opening the games noted the Region’s potential for sports development and that the Regional Administration would support the private sector to invest in the field for youth advancement and tourism.

Dr. Letsa won a table tennis tournament before participating in a penalty shootout for managers.

Mr. Dela Gadzanku, Eastern, Volta, and Oti Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries, Organisers of the Fair, said the event organising committee realised the importance of talent and sports to the growth of the youth-dominated region.

Mr. Gadzanku spoke of the “impressive patronage” of the fun games, and commended the support of all including the sporting fraternity in the Region for pursuing the initiative.

The Chairman said stakeholders realised the need for modern sports facilities, and that the fair would be used to market sports talent and attract investors to the Region.

He spoke of plans to enhance the Ho Sports Stadium, venue for the Fair, to properly meet the expected attendance.

“Today’s event is a precursor to the fair, and the fun games brought different spectrum of people together to have fun. The committee has agreed to institutionalise the games as an annual programme on the calendar.

The Ho brach of CalBank won the overall trophy for dominating the games, winning the most categories while competing other institutions such as the GCB, Starlife Insurance, the 66 Artillery Regiment, and Adonai Estates.

Mr Divine Bosson, Ho Municipal Chief Executive, who was in attendance, also took part in table tennis and in board games like checkers and playing cards.

There was an open air kitchen for the popular traditional Ewe cornmeal “Akple,” and anchovies gravy, which attracted a lot of patronage.

The 2023 Volta Fair is scheduled for the month of November with hundreds of local and foreign businesses and investors expected to participate.

